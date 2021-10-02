CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public accountant — a requirement for the post he was elected to last year.

Matthew Dunlap passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a margin of five questions, he said in a Friday letter to Senate President Troy Jackson. The soonest he could retake the exams is in 60 days, putting him past the nine-month window to gain certification after his election.

Dunlap said he will turn the job over to Deputy State Auditor Melissa Perkins while lawmakers find a replacement.

“I’ve taken all the exams, but have fallen short — just short,” Dunlap said in an email to press.

Dunlap, a Democrat, spent 14 years as Maine’s secretary of state before reaching the job’s term limit in 2020. He later launched a successful bid to become state auditor despite having no professional background in finance.

Maine law requires the state auditor to be a certified public accountant but provides nine months to achieve that designation. Dunlap said he plans to retake the exams once he is eligible.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

