NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Passaic County remain under a boil water advisory six weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area. Residents dealing with the unsafe water want to know why it hasn’t been fixed yet, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. Nicarly Minaya pulled up to Grace Church in Clifton to pick up bottled water and other necessities after being hit hard by the flood. “It’s been horrible,” said Minaya, who has four children at home. “The constant water boiling is hard, especially for the shower. I have to do it like five, six times.” The Passaic Valley Water Commission...

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO