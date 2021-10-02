Aggressiveness is how you win

In this week's Hok Talk, we discuss the trouble the Kansas City Chiefs* are facing and some things the Royals could learn from it. This is a baseball blog, I know. But I hope you'll forgive me, as you always do, for digressing onto another subject for a bit. The team across the parking lot is struggling in a way that they never have before. No one, I think, truly expects the Chiefs to go something like 6-11 this year, so it's safe to assume that they will improve as their season continues.