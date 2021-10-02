Larry Lander of PDR: “Work From Anywhere”

Define your expectations: I personally disagree with the adage turn your passion into your job; I think this can lead to unrealistic expectations. I would instead encourage job seekers to write out things that are meaningful to them at work (leveraging their strengths, having more freedom, having a steady income, having more overall benefits, having fun, etc.) and prioritize them accordingly. Looking at a prioritized list can help you determine where to make compromises in your search. This is also true when assuming employment should always be full-time employment. There’s been an influx of services and platforms oriented towards making benefits affordable for freelancers, such as healthcare. It’s also possible to “DIY” your career, by pursuing a “job for now” and a “job for the future.” For example, I worked as a waitress while trying to break into HR consulting, to fill the financial gap while building my client list.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO