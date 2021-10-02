CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Lander of PDR: “Work From Anywhere”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork From Anywhere. Hybrid work is here to stay, and most organizations are test driving all the different models. The workplace will increasingly be characterized by three places — each with their own attributes and advantages. Clearly the bookends of home and a version of the pre-pandemic workplace remain, but third places will take on increasing importance. We see well-outfitted neighborhood hubs closer to employees’ homes, cafes and coffee houses, even parks and schools outfitted to better support work wherever workers may be. Successful organizations are embracing this hybrid model and businesses that don’t or can’t offer this flexibility will inevitably suffer.

thriveglobal.com

