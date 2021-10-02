CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke-UNC live updates: Tar Heels finish off Duke

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive updates have concluded for this game. For analysis and what we learned about UNC, click here. For analaysis and what we learned about Duke, click here. Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

UNC Football keeps the Victory Bell in Chapel Hill with decisive win over Duke

UNC’s defense held Duke to just one touchdown in the battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium. Sam Howell rebounded from a disappointing showing in the loss against Georgia Tech last weekend to throw for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on the way to a 38-7 win. The offense, which really sputtered against the Yellow Jackets, didn’t have a single turnover against the Blue Devils.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC strikes first, leads Duke 7-0 after one quarter

UNC broke a defensive stalemate as the first quarter wound down as Sam Howell found Ty Chandler for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds to go in the quarter. The Tar Heels lead 7-0. But that 75-yard touchdown play was by far the bulk of UNC's 120-yard first-quarter total;...
UNC Football vs. Duke: Three Things to Watch

North Carolina’s hopes of competing for an ACC title are dashed — unless the mother of all Coastal Chaos develops — and the Tar Heels must now look at the rest of the season with new eyes. New goals must be formulated. New plans developed. But while all of that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped ahead with a pair of explosive plays in...
UNC Defense Shuts Down Duke, Tar Heels Keep Victory Bell For Third Straight Year

After a week full of criticism, the UNC defense stood tall against their arch rivals from down the road, smothering Duke’s offense and their dangerous running back, Mataeo Durant. Durant, who had scored eight touchdowns in his first four games, didn’t find the end zone once against Carolina. The rest of the Blue Devils didn’t do much better. Hard tackling from Jeremiah Gemmel, Cam’Ron Kelly and Myles Murphy powered Jay Bateman’s unit, one which markedly improved from their poor performance against Georgia Tech.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls Past Duke, 38-7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s return to the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium went about as well as expected on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels built a 24-0 halftime lead before securing a 38-7 victory to improve to .500 in ACC play. On UNC’s third possession, Sam Howell connected...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IC Postgame Live: Three Takeaways from UNC's 38-7 Win Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's defense put together its best performance of the season in UNC's 38-7 win over Duke on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels make key plays in their own territory to limited the Blue Devils' scoring chances, connected on five sacks, and forced two turnovers, one of which was a fumble returned for a touchdown by safety Trey Morrison.
