#PattyForPM ... how Patty Mills has become a national symbol of unity Down Under
There is Down Under a hashtag that shows just how popular, how transcendent, Patty Mills is in his native land of Australia. #PattyForPM ... as in Patty Mills for Prime Minister. The first Aboriginal to carry his nation’s flag into an Olympic stadium and the captain/leader of Australia’s national team who brought home the bronze in Tokyo, Mills popularity is raging from his home in the Torres Islands in the far north to Tasmania in the deep south.www.netsdaily.com
