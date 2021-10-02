Get Ready For Some Creepy Alien Childbirth In This New AHS Teaser

The second half of the two-part American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on Wednesday night and now a new teaser for the upcoming "Death Valley" chapter is giving us our best look yet at the aliens that appear to be at the heart of the story. Similar to previously released looks at the installment, this new teaser reveals that the aliens certainly do not come in peace, now we get new footage that reveals disturbing aliens as well as what may be some truly sinister aspects of their arrival.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO