CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Get Ready For Some Creepy Alien Childbirth In This New AHS Teaser

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second half of American Horror Story: Double Feature has only just begun, but it’s already incredibly creepy. As previous trailers and posters had promised, the final portion of Double Feature is all about aliens, and the first “Death Valley” episode revealed it will be told with a split timeline, jumping back and forth between first contact with the aliens in the 1950s and a modern-day invasion. The initial episode introduced viewers to the new cast of characters, and in the American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 8 promo, things start to get bloody.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ready for mystery and suspense on this new NBC show

The new NBC drama “La Brea” will have you searching for answers just like the characters on screen. The series surrounds a family torn apart after a giant hole opens in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard in California. Hundreds of people fall into the massive hole. Actress Natalie Zea and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New American Horror Story: Double Feature Part Two Teaser Reveals Best Look Yet at Aliens in "Death Valley"

The second half of the two-part American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on Wednesday night and now a new teaser for the upcoming "Death Valley" chapter is giving us our best look yet at the aliens that appear to be at the heart of the story. Similar to previously released looks at the installment, this new teaser reveals that the aliens certainly do not come in peace, now we get new footage that reveals disturbing aliens as well as what may be some truly sinister aspects of their arrival.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things 4: New teaser trailer introduces Victor Creel and creepy haunted house storyline

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chucky TV Series Gets a Creepy New Trailer

The new trailer for the Chucky TV series coming to SyFy is even more creepy the ominous promos we've seen so far. The new Chucky trailer arrives right on the heels of the larger Halloween season sizzle reel SyFy put out in order to promote its 2021 horror-themed programming. That's not to mention the slow-burn release of teasers and clips the show has released as part of its marketing push. However, there is no ambiguity left in this new trailer, which makes it all too apparent just how much carnage Chucky is about to cause in modern suburbia.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelica Ross
GoldDerby

Watch the sexy new ‘Outlander’ teaser trailer for Season 6 set for early 2022

Are you ready for the sixth season of “Outlander”? After a really long wait back to May 10, 2020, the incredibly popular romantic saga is set to return for Season 6 on Starz in early 2022. Watch the sexy Season 6 teaser trailer above, which was released Saturday at New York Comic Con. Attending the event were cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy and John Bell virtually from Europe. Sam Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis and “Outlander” author Diana Gabaldon were in person from the Empire Stage at the Javits Center. SEEKenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ pushes ‘Outlander’ star Caitríona...
TV SERIES
TVLine

AHS: Double Feature Recap: What to Expect When You're Expecting Aliens

American Horror Story started out more like American Crime Story on Wednesday, with a pair of presidents conspiring to enact one of history’s most notorious assassinations. In the black-and-white world that was, Ike and Dick (aka Richard Nixon, played by One Tree Hill’s Uncle Keith!) caught wind that JFK was planning to expose a secret human-alien pact made several years earlier. More specifically, in exchange for access to their sweet space technology, Ike allowed the extraterrestrials to abduct 5,000 humans per year to serve as test subjects. That sure sounded like a lot of innocent people at first, but after we saw how much Mamie enjoyed her microwaved salisbury steak, the deal really started to feel worth it. Come on, you heard the woman. It was “melt-in-your-mouth delicious!”
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

You are getting creepy in trailer for Netflix’s “HYPNOTIC”

The streamer’s Halloween offering stars Kate Siegel from HUSH and THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE. Netflix will premiere HYPNOTIC October 27. Directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel (who previously helmed THE OPEN HOUSE for Netflix) from a script by Richard D’Ovidio (THE CALL), its cast also includes Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Jaime M. Callica and Tanja Dixon-Warren. The synopsis: “Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn [Siegel], a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade [O’Mara], to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins [Hill], Jen looks to put the pieces together before it’s too late and there are deadly consequences.” You can see HYPNOTIC’s Netflix page here.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childbirth#Aliens#Chemist#Area 51
Elite Daily

American Horror Story: Double Feature

American Horror Story is always a reliable source for Halloween costume inspo, but this year is extra special. For its tenth season, the horror franchise hit fans with a double serving of monsters, murderers, and creepy creatures. AHS superfans are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a costume from the show for this spooky season, and these DIY American Horror Story: Double Feature Halloween costumes are a quick and easy way to scare up the perfect look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Dr. Calico May Know Something About the Aliens in 'AHS' (SPOILERS)

The latest season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, went with a unique twist on the beloved AHS plot. Instead of offering one storyline for the entirety of the season, it has been broken up into two very different (but somehow yet-to-be-revealed-to-be-intertwined) stories focusing on vampires and aliens.
TV SERIES
Collider

Christmas Gets Creepy with Netflix's First Look at 'Elves' TV Show

Netflix is bringing Elves to its service — and no, they’re not the kind that works for Santa. The streamer revealed a first look at the new Danish original series on Wednesday, hailing from Miso Film, based on an original idea from Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo, creators of The Rain. Starring Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Peder Thomas Pedersen, and Lila Nobel, the series focuses less on the fairy tale versions of our favorite magical creatures, and more on the dark, terrifying mythology from which they originated.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Cody Fern Is Finally Back In This AHS Episode 9 Promo

American Horror Story is going intergalactic this season, and the only way to make things creepier would be to bring in a fan-favorite notorious for playing the Big Bad. AHS alumnus Cody Fern is finally making his Season 10 debut, and from the look of things, his new character is chilling as ever. The American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 9 promo showed a brief clip of Fern making a very dramatic — and possibly deadly — arrival.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
ComicBook

Resident Alien Season 2 First Look Teaser Released

Syfy has released a first-look teaser for its upcoming second episode of Resident Alien. Without revealing a specific release date, the trailer shows how the comic book adaptation -- which centers on an alien stranded on Earth and impersonating a man living in a small town -- will pick up after its wild season one finale, which finally revealed the secrets of the first season's murder mystery...in a way that's pretty distinctly inconvenient for our hero (mostly because it means he has accidentally taken on the appearance and life of the killer). Alan Tudyk stars in the series, which last season served as a lead-in to his animated series, Devil May Care.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Official Twilight Parody Of The Couch Guy TikTok Is Bloody Brilliant

Whoever is running Lionsgate’s TikTok account deserves a raise. When the Couch Guy TikTok controversy went viral in late Sept. 2021, and the remakes started, plenty of popular accounts got in on the fun, but none did it as well as movie studio Lionsgate. They weren’t the first on the case (their video wasn’t posted until Oct. 6), but their Twilight parody of the Couch Guy TikTok was more than worth the wait.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Bewitching Practical Magic Quotes That Are Perfect For Your Coven Instagram Captions

When most people think of witch sisters, they tend to think of the iconic Sandersons from Hocus Pocus, or maybe even the Twitches of Disney Channel. Maybe you even think of the trio from Charmed. But how can we forget about the iconic, but often overlooked, witch sisters from the 1998 rom-com Practical Magic, which stars two legendary ladies, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. Who didn’t want to be an Owens sis with Sally and Gillian, drink margaritas, and dance around in the kitchen? The good news is, you can start your very own coven with your roomies and post your witchy ways with some Practical Magic quotes for Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Already Shipping Amelia With This New Grey's Character

The thing about love on Grey’s Anatomy is that when one relationship ends, another is usually not too far off. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) are going through a rough time after Amelia turned down Link’s marriage proposal (like, multiple times). But there may already be a new romance blossoming for Amelia with a brand-new Grey’s character. Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) is a new doctor in the Grey’s Anatomy orbit, and fans are hopeful they’re also a new love interest for Amelia.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy