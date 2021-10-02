McDowell, Union City win D-10 Boys Golf Championships

Day two of the District 10 golf championships at the Country Club of Meadville.

Action from the first round of the individual tournament and team competition.

Corry’s Maxx Rimdzius with a great come back chip shot onto the second green. From there, he would convert the par save, plus the fist pump. He is tied for second place with a 4-over 76.

Playing in the same group was Union City’s Josh James. James also tied for second place at 4-over.

James and the Bears would capture the District 10 team championship with a 329 total.

Over to the Triple-A groups, Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor has a putt for birdie on the 10th and he circles the cup and drops it in. He posted an 84.

Now to the 11th. Erie High’s Kyle Westfall has a slippery putt for birdie and he nearly gets it to go. He is tied for third at 8-over par.

In that same group, Meadville’s Michael Mahoney also near the top of the leaderboard by making par saves. He is 8-over and tied for third.

Staying on 11–Joe DeAngelo of McDowell, here he calmly knocks down the par save. He leads the 3A field with an even round 72.

And the Trojans would capture the District 10 team championship with a 330 total.

Union City wins the team Championship while Saegertown’s Dylan Flinchbaugh leads the individual tournament by two shots going into Saturday’s final round.

In Triple-A, McDowell edges out Cathedral Prep for the team title and Joe DeAngelo leads the field by six shots going into Saturday’s final round.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.