NACOGDOCHES — A traffic stop on Highway 59 South in Nacogdoches County has led to the recovery of a 14-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway out of Harrison County, and whom law enforcement officials believe was being targeted in a human trafficking operation. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, two Houston men were arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. The driver, identified as Justin Berezi, 23, had an ankle monitor on and was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a family violence assault charge out of Fort Bend County. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Idris Shidi, also 23, who was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. It is believed that the two were taking the teen to the Houston area.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO