CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Make Your Ford Bronco Or Jeep Wrangler Roar With New Exhaust System

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first thing most gearheads do when they get their hands on a new car is to change the exhaust system to something a bit more aggressive and free-flowing. This sacred ritual has been observed for decades, and Magnaflow is one of the most trusted in the business, with a career stretching back 40 years. The company, which is famous for making muscle cars sound great, has now released its latest range of pipes as part of the "Overland Series" specifically designed to fit the new Ford Bronco, and its arch-nemesis, the Jeep Wrangler.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

2022 Ford Maverick first drive review: America's least-expensive truck is a rulebreaker

Ask truck buyers if they want more of something and they'll say yes. More power? More space? More toys? Don't mind if we do. When combined with the industry's penchant for endless customer surveys and clinics, this truism assures every generation of pickup gets bigger, heavier and costlier. It's a vicious cycle, but every once in a while, someone tries to break it. This time, it's Ford, a company that's ironically done a lot to create America's super-size-me pickup culture in the first place. Nevertheless, after a couple days of intense testing, I think this 2022 Maverick is likely to succeed in finding a big audience where other smaller trucks have failed to make a dent.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep CEO's Response To Ford Bronco's Roof Problem Is Epic

The first batch of Ford Bronco owners began noticing the problem almost immediately after taking delivery. Due to a lack of quality control with the molded-in-color hardtop roof, the Blue Oval is replacing every single SUV's roof free of charge. There are no problems with the soft top. Unfortunately, this process will cause further delivery delays but Ford is no doubt doing the right thing. The roof's functionality is unaffected but there is an "unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Maverick Buyers Receive Free AWD Upgrade Following Ford's Mistake

The Ford Maverick is one of the year's hottest new vehicles. Production is officially underway south of the border in Mexico and it's only a matter of time until customer deliveries begin. But it turns out Ford made a mistake with some customer orders. How so? An incorrect configuration was accidentally offered. Instead of leaving certain customers high and dry, the Blue Oval is giving them a free upgrade.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Exhaust System#Jeep Wrangler
Motor1.com

See How Much Power The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Makes On The Dyno

Hennessey has gotten ahold of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Naturally, the company threw it onto the dyno to see how much power the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 was able to send to the rear wheels. The graph shows the pickup making 361.02 horsepower (269.21 kilowatts) at 4,990 rpm and 458.92...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Bruder EXP-8 Is the Ultimate Off-Road Camper Trailer for Overlanding

Developed and built in Australia, Bruder trailers are designed and engineered to travel in extreme conditions and offer home-like amenities infused with luxury and innovation. The company, founded by lifelong exploration brothers Dan and Toby, introduced its first trailer, the EXP-6, in 2016 and is now launching an all-new flagship model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Barn Find! This 1967 Jeep Super Wagoneer Spent 40 Years Under a Layer of Dirt

Here is my survivor 1967 Jeep Super Wagoneer. It was in a barn for 40 years. The only modification from factory original is the hood scoop from a 1969 Ford that was added by the original owner and repainted at that time. Other than that, it is untouched and considered the benchmark for Super Wagoneers. It even has the original dated-coded plug wires and all original hoses. Inside is near perfect. Here are pictures of it dragged out of the barn in southern Illinois and where it is today. Nothing was refinished, just cleaned and polished. -Greg, Via email.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Top 3 Reasons to Never Buy a Jeep Wrangler

Jeep creates amazing off-road vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep models are great for adventures, but they don’t make great daily drivers most of the time. Here are the top three reasons to never buy a Jeep Wrangler. Never buy a Jeep Wrangler if you want a daily driver. The...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
Motor1.com

The Aterra RV Is An Off-Road Tiny Home That Looks Like A Space Ship

Are you looking for the ultimate overland-ready Ram 3500? Well, the team at AT Overland Equipment has the rig for you. Welcome to the Aterra XL, an overlander built with the best technology currently available for a go-anywhere off-the-grid camper. This innovative overland build combines unique tech and smart design to create a cutting-edge overlander ready to take on any trail. Let’s see what makes the AT Overland Equipment Aterra XL so special.
HOME & GARDEN
CAR AND DRIVER

470-HP 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Hits 60 MPH in 4.0 Seconds

We tested the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and it reached 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. It rocketed through the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 104 mph and reached 110 mph in 15.0 seconds. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 that produces 470 horsepower and 470...
CARS
topgear.com

This 2007 Ford concept makes us want to drive across America

Oh, that’s a bit shiny. It is, isn’t it. You’d definitely need sunglasses if you were stuck behind this on the motorway. Although at the same time it would probably help with visibility at junctions, because you could see if any other cars were coming. Fun fact – this concept car was overseen by Peter Horbury, who went from Ford to Volvo to Geely and has just joined Lotus.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition reportedly the muscle car's finale

Chevrolet seems content to let the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro to whither and die on the vine before it fades away in a few years. However, it appears there may be one last hurrah for enthusiasts. YouTube channel LethalGarage reported there will be a Heritage Edition before the Camaro's sun sets. Muscle Cars & Trucks (MC&T) looked into it and learned Chevrolet may release the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Will Be A Power And Torque Monster

Truck buyers are always looking for the next big thing, and usually it has to do with engine size and towing. And since America's Big Three automakers are always looking to top each other, it's a boon for customers. Chevy just revealed the 2022 Silverado a few days ago, and now we've learned a little about the upcoming HD.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has A Message For Jeep Over Recent Smack Talk

Jeep has every right to be concerned. For years, the brand owned the off-roading segment in America and elsewhere thanks to hot-sellers like the Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee. Ford is done watching from the sidelines. The reborn Ford Bronco and new Bronco Sport are only the beginning of the Blue Oval's response. The just-unleashed Explorer Timberline continues that bombardment. Jeep has taken note.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
Motor1.com

This Land Rover Defender Is Actually A Modern Jeep Wrangler Underneath

Land Rover’s recent model range is getting bigger and bigger every year. From the heavy off-road department, the British manufacturer has the Defender in its different forms, with a three-row version expected to join the lineup pretty soon. On the other hand, a recent report indicated there could be a new Range Rover-based off-roader, and things are really starting to get a little confusing. If you miss the simpler times, we have a new and very interesting option for you.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Maverick Is a Big Little Truck

A few years ago, as the world was questioning the announcement that Ford would cease selling cars in the U.S. (except for the Mustang), Ford's executives must have been concealing a smirk. That’s because they knew that the about-to-be-announced Maverick small pickup would soon be ready to assume the entry-level slot in the lineup.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Exterior Teased With Very Little Camo: Video

Several weeks have passed since Ford of Europe released a teaser video that featured a heavily-camouflaged 2023 Ford Ranger tackling muddy and dusty off-road environments. That video didn’t reveal much about the upcoming all-new midsize truck, but a new teaser has seemingly upped the ante, dropping the thick canvas-based cover typically used for prototype models in favor of a more form-fitting wrap that shows off more of the exterior than ever before. The new campaign is taking things further too, encouraging Australian residents to find the prototype models as they zip around the country with glow-in-the-dark reflective patterns and large QR codes plastered on their sides.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy