Make Your Ford Bronco Or Jeep Wrangler Roar With New Exhaust System
The first thing most gearheads do when they get their hands on a new car is to change the exhaust system to something a bit more aggressive and free-flowing. This sacred ritual has been observed for decades, and Magnaflow is one of the most trusted in the business, with a career stretching back 40 years. The company, which is famous for making muscle cars sound great, has now released its latest range of pipes as part of the "Overland Series" specifically designed to fit the new Ford Bronco, and its arch-nemesis, the Jeep Wrangler.carbuzz.com
