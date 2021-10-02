CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Lee Roth set to retire after mini Vegas residency

By Celebretainment
Brenham Banner-Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth is retiring. The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022. On his final farewell with the short residency at the world-famous House...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
nickiswift.com

Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad. During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Hard Rock#House Of Blues
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts’ memory at opening show of first tour without drummer

The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....
MUSIC
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne says that worshipping Satan protected him from Covid-19

Did the Devil protect his most devoted disciples against Covid-19? Ozzy Osbourne believes this may well be the case. In a very tongue-in-cheek statement made to Metal Hammer, Ozzy weighs up the effect of the pandemic on his own family, and comes to the conclusion that years of devoted service to Satan must have fortified him against the killer virus.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy