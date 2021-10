James McAvoy is one of those actors who never seems to be short of work, and true to form he has number of current and upcoming projects including his part in the audio drama based on Neil Gaiman's Sandman graphic novels, which are also getting a live action series over on Netflix. However, with so many new worlds to discover, in a recent interview with Collider, the Scottish actor revealed that while there are some well known characters he would like to take a shot at, there is one of his best known roles that he would be "not gutted" if he didn't play again; X-Men leader Charles Xavier.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO