When the Portland Thorns travel to Kansas City, Kansas, for a late-season matchup against KC NWSL on Sunday afternoon, they will encounter a familiar face or two. Most notably, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch will take on her former team for the first time since being traded to KC in mid-August. Through nearly six seasons, Franch started in all 64 games that she played in and developed into one of the best shot-stoppers in the NWSL, helping the Thorns win numerous trophies. Sunday will be the first time Franch starts between the sticks against the Thorns since her initial move to the Rose City ahead of the 2016 season.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO