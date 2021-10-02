CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brighton dominate Arsenal but fail to make pressure pay in goalless draw

By Sam Dean, Daniel Zeqiri
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton's finishing wayward after controlling large portions of the game. Graham Potter's team stay in the top six with a point. Arsenal into the top half after third clean sheet in four matches. It is a sign of the times when a goalless draw between Brighton and Arsenal should be...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Brighton will continue to monitor key midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has sat out two games with a knee problem. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are unavailable after being forced off at Crystal Palace, while Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster remain sidelined. Arsenal's only absentee is midfielder Granit Xhaka, who will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Fans will be key against Arsenal

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the home support will be key for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. They are sixth in the Premier League, one point off top spot, but Potter says his side will need the home fans if they are to get over the line against Arsenal on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: Brighton very different this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects a major test against Brighton on Saturday. Arsenal did the double over Brighton last season but Arteta says his players should not focus on the past. "It's a different season with different momentums and we should not focus on that," said Arteta. "We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Jakub Moder
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Adam Lallana
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
newschain

Brighton miss chance to join leaders in stalemate with Arsenal

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following a drab goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run. Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a few weeks can make. Add in a full squad and a favorable schedule and suddenly Arsenal are perhaps at their highest point in over a year. The club ended last season on five straight wins, but it came with knowing it was finishing in 8th place. And last winter Arsenal went six matches without a loss, but the turmoil and lack of squad depth made even those results feel like shaky ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Highlights: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal in Premier League

After the great display in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were once again the irregular and without forceful team that did not go beyond the goalless draw against Brighton that stopped them being much better on the field. Arsenal break a three-game winning streak in the Premier League and are now ninth in the standings, with ten points, while Brighton remains the surprise of the competition and is fifth with fourteen points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Potter proud as Brighton hold Arsenal to stalemate

Brighton manager Graham Potter said the Seagulls' display in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Arsenal was as good a performance as he can remember. Graham Potter's side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls' best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brighton#Sheffield United#A Quick One#Londoners#Tottenham Hotspur
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta praises Lokonga after Brighton draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Albert Sambi Lokonga's performance at Brighton. The Gunners drew 0-0 at Falmer stadium. Arteta said: "I think he did really well. I think he had one of the best performances from the players on the pitch. He shows a lot of character and all the time good positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Match report: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

We toiled to a goalless draw at a rain-lashed Amex Stadium to extend our unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games. In truth we didn't do enough to deserve all three points, and were grateful for some wayward finishing from the hosts - in the opening 45 minutes especially.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal 'didn't deserve more than a point' in draw at Brighton as Graham Potter hails his side's 'fantastic performance', despite failing to make their dominance count

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was content to escape Brighton with a goalless draw following a lacklustre display from his resurgent side at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium. High-flying hosts Albion edged a dull Premier League encounter as the Gunners' three-match winning run was brought to an end. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal grind out gritty Brighton draw

We came away with a point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went close before a late save from Aaron Ramsdale ensured the points were shared at the Amex Stadium. Press the 'Play' button on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Saka brightest spark in Arsenal's dim draw at Brighton, turning in 7/10 performance

A rainy day on the south coast set the scene for Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, where the Gunners played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. The home side got on top early as Graham Potter's side forced mistakes and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, with Marc Cucurella enjoying some success down the left flank. Both teams looked to cancel each other out in the second half with no dangerous opportunity coming until the 76th minute, when Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a Thomas Partey pass, but the midfielder's effort was too close to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. The hosts came close to stealing all three points before Aaron Ramsdale got in the way of a ball that was destined for Neal Maupay, and that was the final real chance of a game that looked destined to be at deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes.
MLS
chatsports.com

Honest Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal's performance 'needs to be better' after hanging on to draw at Brighton as the goalkeeper demands his team-mates 'show more composure and intensity'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale insists his side need to do better after they were held to a goalless draw against Brighton. The Gunners were far from their best at the Amex Stadium and had to cling on to salvage a point against Brighton side who were the better team on the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Takehiro Tomiyasu says Arsenal ‘don’t have to be negative’ after Brighton draw

Takehiro Tomiyasu suggested Arsenal’s drab Premier League draw at Brighton was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show following last weekend’s derby destruction of Tottenham.The Gunners were second best on the south coast as their three-match winning run in the top flight ended in uninspiring fashion against the high-flying Seagulls.Mikel Arteta’s men flew out of the blocks en route to beating Spurs 3-1 last weekend but struggled to find any attacking rhythm in Saturday’s rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium which ended 0-0.Japan international Tomiyasu remains unbeaten in four league outings since his deadline-day arrival from Italian club Bologna...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal facet have been fortunate to flee from the rain-soaked Amex with a degree after a dominant show from Brighton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has informed talkSPORT his facet have been fortunate to go away the Amex with a degree after a dominant show from residence facet Brighton. The Seagulls took the sport to the guests after an early wobble, knitting collectively some engaging possession soccer while creating loads of alternatives within the Arsenal field.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal fail to build on derby win with toothless Brighton stalemate

The legendary Real Madrid icon Alfred Di Stefano once opined: "a game without a goal is like a day without sunshine." Brighton and Arsenal gave the sodden Amex Stadium spectators two for the price of one with Saturday evening's goalless draw that swiftly derailed any faint hope of momentum building for the toothless visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Graham Potter's side dominate but are unable to make the breakthrough in south coast stalemate and miss out on moving joint-top... while the Gunners settle for a point

All things considered, this was a point Arsenal were content with even though it meant the end of their four-game winning run. After the devastating display last time out against Tottenham, this was a day to dig in. And, for parts, cling on, showing a determination to protect their goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal defender Gabriel loses tooth in Brighton draw

Arsenal defender Gabriel had a tooth knocked out during their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday. For the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw. Mikel Arteta's...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy