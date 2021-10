NEW YORK -- The Anna Sorokin story is a tale of a young woman who decided to be someone else and became that person - but at an enormous cost. Dubbed names like the "fake heiress," the "Soho scammer," the "Soho grifter," Sorokin assumed the name Anna "Delvey" and pretended to be a German heiress with a $67 million trust fund, according to prosecutors.