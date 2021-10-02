CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Britain's country houses may have been funded by exploitation – but we should be proud of them

By Simon Heffer
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry houses have inspired shelf upon shelf of books. Many are lavishly illustrated and, one suspects, designed for those who prefer to look rather than to read. For all the excellence of the photography, they often disappoint when it comes to the text – being usually too free of context, and the architectural details representing a digest of what one could find in the relevant volume of Pevsner. Frankly, this genre of building has long deserved better than it has received.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Prince Charles understands 'frustration' of climate activists but says blocking roads 'isn't helpful' to cause

The Prince of Wales has said understands the frustration of climate activists, but insisted that blocking roads "isn't helpful" to their cause. In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, Prince Charles touched on the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations and the Insulate Britain protests on motorways that have plagued Britain's workers in recent weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

£1bn bidding battle to control UK’s biggest freeport

Bidders are circling Teesside-based PD Ports as a £1bn battle intensifies for the company at the centre of Britain’s biggest freeport. A consortium led by Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen’s development authority is vying with Peel Ports - part of billionaire John Whittaker’s empire - and Australian fund giant Macquarie to win control of the company, which is owned by Canada’s Brookfield, sources have said.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Britain may not be a saintly nation, but it has certainly never been a fascist one

In Italy recently I found myself discomfited by the relentless enforcement of stupid, intrusive rules. Some, but not all, pertained to the country’s “green pass”, digital proof of Covid status that is demanded everywhere from trains to dusty old museums. But what struck me was a general mood of “papers please” jobsworthiness. With this ready network of militant enforcers drunk on newfound power, I couldn’t help but think about fascism and the effect of its remarkably recent imprint on the present day. In Portugal and Spain, fascist dictatorships continued until the mid-Seventies.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Vii
Telegraph

Ignore Greta: Britain should be proud of the industrial revolution

Is there nothing in British history that cannot be co-opted and used against us? Woke historians get a kick out of trashing our imperial legacy. SNP publicists rewrite the history of the Union. And now, green warriors, led by Greta Thunberg, want us to regard Britain’s part in the industrial revolution as a source of shame, an original sin for which we must all repent. Even Michael Gove has previously talked of us having a “moral responsibility” to lead on climate change.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nobel literary winner: UK govt lacks compassion for refugees

Nobel literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on Friday criticized the “lack of compassion” of governments, including Britain’s, that treat migrants as a problem or a threat.Gurnah grew up on the island of Zanzibar now part of Tanzania and arrived in England as an 18-year-old refugee in the 1960s. He has drawn on his experiences for 10 novels, including “Memory of Departure,” “Pilgrims Way,” “Afterlives” and the Booker Prize finalist “Paradise.” Announcing the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said the award recognized Gurnah’s “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Country House#Photography#Uk#Yale#Country Life#Roman
Telegraph

It's time to prove that the Brexit fairytale wasn't a daydream

Brexit Britain seems to have become the setting for Boris Johnson’s next comedy thriller. Businesses which were sold a Brexit fairytale may now feel like they’re in the middle of a dystopian novel as petrol stations run dry, animals are unnecessarily slaughtered, energy bills rise, supermarket shelves empty out and the pound falls.
POLITICS
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women

A top British government official is backing a phone company's proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel Once a woman activated an app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time, Philip...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
meaws.com

'Had enough' Joan Collins doubles down on refusal to mention Sussexes amid cancel culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK, known as “Megxit”.The esteemed Hollywood actress was born in London but spent a number of years in the US where she worked on shows such as the 80s soap opera, Dynasty.These days Dame Joan splits her time between her Belgravia home and spending summers in the South Of France, but always keeps up to date with the latest international news.She follows the culture wars carefully and reads the media landscape astutely.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tory MP says people using term ‘white privilege’ should be referred to Prevent

People who use the “extremist” term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent, a Tory MP has said. In a recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis said it’s “racist” to suggest that every white person is “riddled” with white privilege. “Any teacher who’s perpetuated [it]...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Schools have moved outdoors in past disease outbreaks. Here are 7 reasons to do it again

Leaders across the country – particularly in the states with the largest outbreaks, New South Wales and Victoria – have designed road maps towards reopening the states after long lockdowns. Safety in childcare, schools and universities is a core component of reopening plans. Year 12 students in Melbourne go back to school this week, and there are staggered return plans for the rest of the year levels over the coming weeks. All students are set to return to the classroom full-time by November 5. Regional Victorian students have a different schedule with all students back in the classroom full-time by October...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

The NSW government needs to stop prosecuting Aboriginal fishers if it really wants to Close the Gap

There is a contradiction between the New South Wales government’s plan for Closing the Gap and its persecution of Aboriginal people on the New South Wales south coast who want to maintain their saltwater culture. The government needs to rethink what it is doing if it is to achieve the Closing the Gap outcomes it wants to see there. In the early years of colonisation, Aboriginal people played crucial roles in the establishment of fishing industries on the NSW south coast, but are now almost entirely excluded from them. Following colonisation, Aboriginal people continued to fish as a source of...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy