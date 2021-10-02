Joyce Dalene Smith, 89, of Floyd, NY, passed away in the loving presence of her daughters on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Joyce was born in Coffins Mills, NY, on July 28, 1932. She graduated from Clifton-Fine High School at the age of 16. Joyce achieved her R.N. from A.B. Hepburn School of Nursing. For many years, Joyce was a dedicated nurse at Rome Memorial Hospital. She struck that delicate balance between work and family by living her lifelong mantra “we all work and then we all play.”