CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Joyce Dalene Smith

Romesentinel.com
 8 days ago

Joyce Dalene Smith, 89, of Floyd, NY, passed away in the loving presence of her daughters on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Joyce was born in Coffins Mills, NY, on July 28, 1932. She graduated from Clifton-Fine High School at the age of 16. Joyce achieved her R.N. from A.B. Hepburn School of Nursing. For many years, Joyce was a dedicated nurse at Rome Memorial Hospital. She struck that delicate balance between work and family by living her lifelong mantra “we all work and then we all play.”

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Rome, NY
City
Fayetteville, NY
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Sarah
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy