It’s that time of year again; time for your kids to pick out a Halloween costume, only to change their minds nine times before October 31st. It’s also time to stock up on candy that you’ll inevitably eat and then have to replace before the end of the month. And if you live in a community that does a trunk-or-treat in addition to (or instead of) regular old trick-or-treating, you might have to think of a good Halloween costume for your SUV, as well. It’s exhausting. But it doesn’t have to be. There are so many ideas on the internet, and any of them are fairly easy to pull off in a short amount of time. Here are some of the best trunk-or-treat car decorations for your SUV.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO