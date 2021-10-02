CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

North Knoxville Business & Professional Association to meet at Ladies of Charity Friday

By design
knoxfocus.com
 8 days ago

Join us on Friday, October 8 at 8 a.m. at Ladies of Charity (120 W. Baxter Avenue) to network with fellow North Knoxville professionals! North Knoxville native and Fulton High School Alumni Association president, Ronnie Collins, will keynote this month’s meeting. He’ll be sharing details about the construction of an Amazon delivery center at the former East Towne Mall site. Breakfast and networking will start at 7:45 a.m. You must register for a ticket to attend in-person.

