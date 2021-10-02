Jordan Brand Winterizes The Air Jordan 14 With A Vacuum-Molded Upper

One of the best Jumpman models of the 90s was the Air Jordan 5. Last year, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary with a plethora of new colorways and retros that had fans excited to bring their hard-earned money to the store. In 2021, Jumpman has continued to bring new offerings to the table, and in 2022, it seems like the Air Jordan 5 will prove to be a mainstay. This should be good news for all of the OGs out there as the 90s will continue to get representation.

