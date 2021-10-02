PlayStation Makes Two PS5 Games Free-to-Play for Limited Time

After decades of full-priced football simulators launching year after year, the first big genre shake-up is here: eFootball, a free-to-play Pro Evolution Soccer successor, is available to download for free now on PlayStation 5 and PS4. You'd think this would be a pretty important occasion, and while it sort of is, the shift to ditching the $60 price point means this new game is fairly barebones at launch. All you can do right now is either play offline against the AI or a friend, or head online to compete in weekly events for GP. Just nine teams and six stadiums are on offer.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO