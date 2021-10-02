CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My frame is true: new wave posters – in pictures

By Alice Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Some of Andrew Krivine’s collection of new wave music poster art including the Heatwave festival, Devo and Bow Wow Wow. Photograph: All images courtesy of Andrew Krivine and Pavilion Books

Andrew Krivine began collecting music industry flyers and posters in 1977 on his annual trip from the US to see family in London. “I’d go on expeditions to Camden Market, Rough Trade, Stiff Records and even brazenly walk into the headquarters of Virgin Records,” he recalls. By the time he’d finished college in the early 80s (spending a year in the UK as well as studying in Chicago), he’d amassed around 5,500 items of memorabilia for punk and new wave LPs, gigs and clubs. The finest of these have now been collected in the book Reversing into the Future (published by Pavilion on 14 October, £35). In a time before Spotify and YouTube, poster art was key to a band selling their sound to an audience. “Designers translated music into visual terms,” says Krivine. “This was the last great burst of graphic design creativity of the 20th century.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

