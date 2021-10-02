Pinellas County announces fresh produce and food giveaway

October 2, 2021 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with Farm Share and other community organizations to host a free produce and food distribution event. The giveaway will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, in Clearwater. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Welfare Board parking lot at 14155 58th St. North. This is a drive-thru event featuring free fruit, vegetables, and other nutritious food. Anyone who needs groceries is welcome, and the giveaway is scheduled to run until 11:00 a.m. or while supplies last.