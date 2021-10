MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #134 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wed., Sept. 29, 2021, in honor of Officer Joseph Kurer, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from COVID-19. In a previous release, Gov. Evers issued a statement regarding Officer Joseph Kurer’s passing which can be viewed here.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO