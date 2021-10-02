CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Joan Reid, USFSP deploy new weapon in the fight against human trafficking

By Mark Parker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Joan Reid wants people to know that human trafficking is happening right in their neighborhoods, and it largely goes undetected. With the recent opening of the Trafficking in Persons – Risk to Resilience (TIP) Lab at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, she aims to shed more light on these heinous crimes and the people that perpetuate them through scientific research and data.

