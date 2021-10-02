Colts hope to return to rushing roots at Miami
INDIANAPOLIS – There are only so many ways to respond when a man takes a punch squarely to the jaw. After absorbing three consecutive knockout blows, the Indianapolis Colts finally are deciding to hit back. Center Ryan Kelly said Wednesday’s practice was one of the most physical during his five-year tenure with the franchise, and he believes it’s just what the doctor ordered to cure the team’s first 0-3 start in 10 years.www.washtimesherald.com
Comments / 0