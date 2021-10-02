Blue Jackets forwards Gustav Nyquist, Max Domi progressing in returns from injury

Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist has yet to suit up in the exhibition season, but don’t interpret that as a setback in his return from a shoulder injury. Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch notes that the veteran is cleared for contact and is on the second line in practice. Clearly, the team is being cautious after the 32-year-old missed all of last season.

Meanwhile, center Max Domi did some drills at practice on Friday as he works his way back from shoulder surgery of his own. He’s still expected to be out until at least November but his participation in practice suggests his recovery could be on the shorter end of the five-to-six-month timeline.

More from the Metropolitan: