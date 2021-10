Just three years ago, when I became the director of Economic Development and Finance (ED&F), Commerce had slightly over $1 billion worth of projects in queue. Today, as commissioner, after a few years of adopting a new strategic approach for development and deployment, our ED&F Division is now working on more than $25 billion in projects. This brings our capital expenditures (CapEx) at a level not seen anywhere in the nation, with a value of nearly half of our state’s entire economy! This is due to amazing legislative and executive leadership that has established and enabled industry growth to historic heights.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO