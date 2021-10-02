CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other View: Gabby Petito case is a sad and tragic reminder for us all

By Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork done recently by "Dateline," a national television show, and People Magazine couldn’t have been better timed. On Aug. 25, People.com published a story headlined “Epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is Focus of Dateline NBC Special.” In it, People Magazine previews Dateline’s hour-long special that features the story of Carla Yellowbird, who was murdered on the Spirit Lake Reservation in northeast North Dakota. The "Dateline" special was titled “The Secrets of Spirit Lake.”

