Is there anything at all in the world that’s better than $4 Tecate and lots and lots of adorable dogs? If your answer is a resounding “of course not,” then you’ll be happy to hear that Tacolicious, the San Francisco–based chain with three locations across the Bay Area, is introducing Barklet Happy Hour, a weekly occasion that offers just that. It’s a celebration of two things that got many of us through the pandemic — parklets and our dogs — as well as the fact that the Marina restaurant parklet is now permanent. “We already have so many customers who order carne asada (hold the seasoning) for their dogs, so we thought why not?” writes Tacolicious Director of Marketing + Branding Sara Deseran via email. “It’s something fun, COVID safe, outdoors and community driven.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO