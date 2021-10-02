CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Files Statement Of Interest In Suit Against Texas Mask Mandate Ban

By Derek Major
The Justice Department (DoJ) has filed a statement of interest in a case involving disabled students in Texas who say the state’s mask ban is putting them in danger. “The serious adverse consequences on students with certain disabilities is readily foreseeable. Some parents of children at heightened COVID-19 risk will likely keep their children at home—even though the children could safely attend school if mask protocols could be put in place,” the department said in the filing.

