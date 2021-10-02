Shaw: The failed Fargo recall, an unjust sentence and other thoughts

Also, they acted like a bunch of childish brats. It was rude that during a school board meeting, organizer Allie Ollenburger said they were going to show the board “how many people are fed up and done with you guys not listening.” Much worse was that the recall group deliberately refused to wear masks during that school board meeting, even though signs were posted in the building that masks were required. We all have to obey rules that we might not agree with. By disobeying that rule, the recall group sent the horrible message that rules don’t matter to them, and they sent the message to the public that they weren’t fit for the school board.