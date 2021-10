Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited Friday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning with left forearm discomfort. "We're going to do some more tests tomorrow, but obviously when Clayton has to come out of a game, it doesn't bode well," manager Dave Roberts told reporters, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "What that means, we just don't know enough right now. Where we are, what's left in the season, just not too optimistic right now.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO