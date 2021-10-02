CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Car Buying Advice: Always Get the Hitch

By Ezra Dyer
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, my sister-in-law was looking to buy a Ford Bronco Sport. "Tell me which things it needs to have," she said. I told her to find one with adaptive cruise control. The Big Bend package (heated front seats, sunroof, wireless charging) would be nice. But above all else, get the tow package. Not because the Bronco Sport can tow all that much—it's rated at 2000 pounds, regardless of engine—but because a tow package opens up so many more opportunities for hauling stuff. A receiver hitch will make your life easier, even if you never tow a thing.

