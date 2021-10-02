New Car Buying Advice: Always Get the Hitch

Even if you never thought you’d need a pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick will convince you otherwise. For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. Its return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: to provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77% of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO