On-Demand Options: Automakers Move Toward Subscription Services

From the October 2021 issue of Car and Driver. In 2019, BMW announced that it would begin charging owners of its vehicles $80 per year for the privilege of using Apple CarPlay, which mirrors an iPhone's screen and functionality on the infotainment display. It's not only standard in a $14,595 Chevrolet Spark, the least expensive car available in the U.S., but is also a feature that Apple does not make BMW pay for. Consumers mutinied, and the Bavarians retreated. But not for long. BMW next decided that it would return to a subscription model for features such as a smartphone-based virtual key, remote start, and even heated seats.