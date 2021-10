The fate of Michelle Lodzinski could come down to the opinion of just one judge. With the stunning order this past week by the New Jersey Supreme Court to reconsider its controversial split 3-3 decision on whether the evidence was sufficient to convict Lodzinski of the murder in the death of her 5-year-old son some three decades ago, the senior judge of the Appellate Division was temporarily assigned to hear renewed arguments in the case.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO