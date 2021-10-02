‘Homecoming’: Watch Tom Brady’s hype video before Buccaneers-Patriots

"Allow me to reintroduce myself."

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are facing the Patriots on Sunday Kyusung Gong/AP Photo

Tom Brady will play at Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Patriots.

Brady posted a hype video Saturday morning with a simple caption of “Homecoming.” The video, naturally, starts with the famous shot of him without a shirt before he was drafted.

It then goes to the “Snow Bowl” against the Oakland Raiders and the Super Bowl triumph over the Carolina Panthers and includes other major milestones along the way. The video shows Brady walking through time and features the comeback Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons with Robert Kraft’s voice in the background.

Another voice says “Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buc,” then JAY-Z chimes in: “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”