CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths

By ISABEL DEBRE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqu1n_0cF92up700
Dubai Expo 2020 A man takes selfie under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza coloured in French national flag, during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three.

In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as a “mistake." Authorities had refused for months to publicly provide any figures for construction-related casualties in the run-up to the $7 billion fair rising from the desert outside Dubai, designed the burnish the city's reputation abroad and draw millions of visitors.

The inconsistent statements came as the event and the United Arab Emirates as a whole long has faced criticism from human rights activists over poor treatment of the low-paid migrant laborers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East who keep the country's economy humming.

When pressed to provide a number for worker deaths at a news conference Saturday morning, Expo spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said without hesitation that “we have had five fatalities now," adding, "you know, that is obviously a tragedy that anybody would die.”

But just after 5 p.m. Saturday and hours after an Associated Press report quoted McGeachin, Expo put out a statement that said: “Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities (and) 72 serious injuries to date.” Just after 7 p.m., Expo issued another statement apologizing for “the inaccuracy.”

Expo said that its 200,000 laborers who built the vast fairgrounds from scratch worked over 240 million hours. Over the past year, authorities had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from the AP and other journalists.

The admission comes after the European Parliament urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the UAE's “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic. Ahead of Expo, businesses and construction companies are “coercing workers into signing untranslated documents, confiscating their passports, exposing them to extreme working hours in unsafe weather conditions and providing them with unsanitary housing,” the resolution last month said.

McGeachin also acknowledged that authorities were aware of cases involving contractors “withholding passports," engaging in suspect “recruitment practices" and violating workplace safety codes.

“We have taken steps to ensure those have been addressed and very much intervened in cases on that,” she said, without elaborating.

Laborers in the UAE are barred from unionization and have few protections, often working long hours for little pay and living in substandard conditions. Most foreign workers, hoping to earn more than they would at home, come to the UAE and other oil-rich Arab states through recruitment agencies, part of a sponsorship system that ties their residency status to their jobs and lends their employers outsized power.

Dubai's searing early autumn heat proved hazardous even for those visiting the site on its opening day Friday, with some tourists fainting in the 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) humid weather.

On the fairgrounds Saturday to mark France's National Day at Expo, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference that his government was “not part” of the European Parliament resolution urging the boycott of Dubai's world's fair.

“Our relation with the United Arab Emirates is a strategic one, it's very close,” Le Drian said when asked about concerns over labor abuses on site. “If we need to say something to the United Arab Emirates' government we do so behind closed doors."

There was no Emirati official present at the press conference.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Emirates Expands Special Offers For Passengers During Expo 2020 Dubai

For the duration of the six-month-long Expo 2020, the Middle East’s largest airline, Dubai International Airport (DXB)-based Emirates, is unlocking special offers for all its UAE citizens and residents. By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates customers can gain unrestricted access to the Dubai Frame. Called the biggest picture frame...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Dubai Expo bosses reveal three Covid deaths among construction workers

The prestigious event has brought labour conditions in the country under scrutiny. Organisers of Dubai Expo have acknowledged for the first time that three workers died from coronavirus over the course of building the world fair during the pandemic, as the prestigious event brought labour conditions in the United Arab Emirates under scrutiny.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Dubai Expo revises worker fatalities to six after including COVID-related deaths

DUBAI (Reuters) – Expo 2020 Dubai, a major world fair that opened last week, on Sunday said three workers on the project had died after contracting COVID-19, revising up the number of fatalities since 2015 to six workers. The organiser had for the first time on Saturday disclosed three work-related...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worker Rights#Casualties#Ap#Associated Press#The European Parliament#Uae
Daily Herald

For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai's Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Bosses of Dubai Expo 2020 admit five workers died during construction

Expo previously said that the 200,000 labourers who built the site worked 240 million hours. Organisers of Dubai’s Expo 2020 have acknowledged that five workers were killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair. Expo had previously said the 200,000 labourers who built the site worked 240 million...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

Dubai Expo Saudi Pavilion

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast. The Middle East’s first world's fair has opened in Dubai, after eight years of planning and billions of dollars spent. The emirate hopes the months-long extravaganza that opened to the public on Friday will draw both visitors and global attention, and stimulate its tourism-driven economy. Organizers say 192 nations are represented at the fair. This year’s Expo 2020 is happening amid a global pandemic and it's unclear how many tourists will visit after the exhibition was delayed a year due to the coronavirus. Attractions include a replica of the U.S.-made Falcon X rocket, a real royal Egyptian mummy and a towering 3-D replica of Michelangelo’s David.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
BGR

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Palm Beach, FL

Recently Forbes released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. I admit I love reading through the list to find any motivational stories that stand out. Many of the billionaires on this list inherit their wealth, so I like to look for the stories of people who had to work hard to make their wealth. One story that is inspiring is that of Palm Beach resident Thomas Peterffy.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
66K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy