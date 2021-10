The end of an era is coming on October 30th. Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, a fixture on upper West Street at Park Place is closing its doors for good. The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post a bit earlier today and thanked all of their customers and staff. Fado was a true community business. They served as ground zero for St. Paddy’s Day, were always ready to host an event or contribute to a cause. They were one of the only football (the other football) bars in town. They anchored every single pub crawl. And played host to many a welcoming party for the Annapolis Film Festival.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO