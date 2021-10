Red Bull and Honda have revealed a special one-off livery to be used at the Turkish Grand Prix on what would have been the date of the race at Suzuka. Formula 1 has not raced in Japan since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s race was only called off in late August due to the ongoing situation in the country. Honda was set to be the title sponsor of the race, and in its final year in F1 the Japanese manufacturer had planned to mark the occasion with Red Bull in the form of a white livery inspired by the RA 272 that Richie Ginther gave Honda its first F1 win in back in 1965.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO