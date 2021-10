The Corbin Economic Development Agency and the Southeastern Kentucky Regional Business Park are undergoing name changes in order to help market the regional focus. Chairman Bruce Carpenter noted that the economic development agency would now be known as the Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency while the business park off of the Corbin bypass that serves as the home to Pepsi, Kowa and CTA, among others, would now be known as the Southern Kentucky Business Park.

CORBIN, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO