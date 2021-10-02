CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State auditor steps down after failing accounting exams

midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public accountant — a requirement for the post he was elected to last year. Matthew Dunlap passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

