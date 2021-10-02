The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Returns This August
The 4th Annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival (SVAF) comes to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Aug. 27-29, 2021. This year’s exclusive, curated three-day lecture series features 25 authors and speakers, including Doris Kearns Goodwin, Isabel Allende, Amy Tan, Daniel James Brown, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Niall Ferguson, Dave Barry, Billy Collins, H.R. McMaster, Wade Davis, Walter Isaacson, Min Jin Lee, Julia Flynn Seiler, Nicole Perlroth, and more.www.sftravel.com
