Other View: Gabby Petito case is a sad and tragic reminder for us all

Xenia Gonikberg is a junior journalism and sociology double major with a minor in media arts. The recent disappearance and subsequent homicide investigation of Gabby Petito, a Suffolk County woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, has been in the media’s spotlight given the suspicious nature of her disappearance and her fiancé’s erratic behavior in the days after she was reported missing. However, there are still thousands of people, particularly people of color, that go missing every year and are not given the same media coverage Petito’s case was given.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO