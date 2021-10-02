Women’s March held in Elmira and Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Women across the country are taking up action today to fight for the right of choice when it comes to abortion.

That fight has led to marches in cities like Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, and even here in Twin Tiers.

The Elmira event was hosted by the activist group, Women’s March, with this being the subgroup Women’s March Elmira, while the Corning march was put together by Jeniffer Payne of Corning.

The Elmira gathering took place around 10:00 a.m. at Wisner Park while the Corning one happened around 2:00 p.m. at Denison Park. Attendees came with signs protesting Texas’ “Heartbeat Bill”, which limits a woman to a six-week time frame in order to get an abortion in the state of Texas.

The Elmira March allowed for anyone to go up and speak their mind about personal stories, problems they have with the laws being made, or anything to show their support for the people around them.

In Corning, around 55 attendees started the march at Denison Park before making their way to Park Avenue and finally Denison Parkway to display their signs to those passing by.

“It is so important to us to remind people that it isn’t just our rights we’re fighting for,” Said Robin Gaige, one of the many women protesting in Corning today, “but our obligation to help all girls and women, including generations to come, that they will never have to fight for the right to make a choice.

The bill, known as SB 8, does not provide exceptions to those that are victims of rape or incest so that six-week time frame is set for everyone.

Among other things, the law allows for private citizens to sue those helping anyone receive an abortion, those that receive an abortion after the six-week period could be sued for over $10,000 or more.