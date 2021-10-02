CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Women’s March held in Elmira and Corning

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 8 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Women across the country are taking up action today to fight for the right of choice when it comes to abortion.

That fight has led to marches in cities like Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, and even here in Twin Tiers.

The Elmira event was hosted by the activist group, Women’s March, with this being the subgroup Women’s March Elmira, while the Corning march was put together by Jeniffer Payne of Corning.

The Elmira gathering took place around 10:00 a.m. at Wisner Park while the Corning one happened around 2:00 p.m. at Denison Park. Attendees came with signs protesting Texas’ “Heartbeat Bill”, which limits a woman to a six-week time frame in order to get an abortion in the state of Texas.

The Elmira March allowed for anyone to go up and speak their mind about personal stories, problems they have with the laws being made, or anything to show their support for the people around them.

In Corning, around 55 attendees started the march at Denison Park before making their way to Park Avenue and finally Denison Parkway to display their signs to those passing by.

“It is so important to us to remind people that it isn’t just our rights we’re fighting for,” Said Robin Gaige, one of the many women protesting in Corning today, “but our obligation to help all girls and women, including generations to come, that they will never have to fight for the right to make a choice.

The bill, known as SB 8, does not provide exceptions to those that are victims of rape or incest so that six-week time frame is set for everyone.

Among other things, the law allows for private citizens to sue those helping anyone receive an abortion, those that receive an abortion after the six-week period could be sued for over $10,000 or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymWLr_0cF91urK00

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

How Chemung County got its name

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – From the Town of Chemung to the Chemung River, and even the Chemung Canal Trust Company, there are many things, both natural and man-made, that hold a name with Chemung in it, but where did it come from? According to Chemungcountyny.gov the name itself dates back to 1779, and could possibly […]
CHEMUNG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Corning, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Corning, NY
Government
State
Texas State
Elmira, NY
Society
Corning, NY
Society
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Oct. 9 & 10

(WETM) – Here’s a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers. Come out to the 11th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest happening on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located at E 14 Street, Elmira Heights. Food and craft vendors will be...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Rape#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#Women S March Elmira#Sb 8
WETM 18 News

Molly Huddle and husband expecting first child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Molly Huddle will not be running in the Boston Marathon on Monday but for a good reason. The 37-year-old posted on Instagram that she and husband Kurt Benninger are expecting their first child in April. The two-time U.S. Olympian has recently been dealing with an ankle injury but was scheduled to run in the Boston Marathon. Huddle stated in the post that she hopes to return to racing next summer.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Volunteer firefighter shortage in PA

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Across the state of Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters are in short supply, and state lawmakers are calling it a crisis. There were around 400,000 volunteers in the state back in the ’70s, now that number has fallen to just over 30,000. “The one thing volunteer firefighters have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

4 northeastern states team up to share gun crime information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Chief executives in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement, with provisions […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Flooding Recovery Updates in Steuben County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Almost two months after the historic flooding events in Steuben County and Tioga County, Pennsylvania, and many towns are still repairing the damage. Some assistance has been distributed, but some are still waiting for funding. After damage estimates were submitted to New York State, the Disaster Declaration was then signed by Governor […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Planned road closure in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A planned road closure is scheduled to take place over the next two weeks in Corning. From Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Chestnut Street from Sixth Street to the end of Chestnut in Corning will be closed and no parking is to be allowed.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

New Event Venue in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- A new event venue has opened in Horseheads. The live entertainment venue is called “The L”. It is located at 116 Breesport Road, Horseheads, NY 14845; it opened around a month ago. The L strives to be a community-centered space. The Director of The L, Adam Bunce,...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Clean heat campaign launching in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Horseheads and the Village of Horseheads are launching community campaigns for clean heating and energy efficiency in partnership with HeatSmart and Mothers Out Front. Want to Lower Your Home Energy Bills? Find out about rebates and tax credits for heat pumps for heating and cooling, heat pump water […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Spike in COVID-related deaths seen in Southern Tier and United States as delta variant rages

NEW YORK (WETM/AP) – It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

352
Followers
211
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy