MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR 89th DISTRICT: TIMMY TRUETT

Special to The Register

Timmy Truett, principal of McKee Elementary School and resident of Jackson County, said he believes community partnerships and education are two big assets to have.

It is these two assets he hopes to both strengthen and utilize if elected in the upcoming special election. Truett is the Republican nominee for the seat, and hopes to replace former Rep. Robert Goforth, who resigned in August.

Truett would represent his home of Jackson County, as well as areas of Madison and Laurel counties if chosen by voters.

He told the Register when the position of representative became available he was surprised and always thought about getting into politics after he retired in a few more years. Thinking more on it, Truett decided Goforth’s sudden resignation was a sign for him to throw his hat in the ring early to help his communities, and the similar ones around it.

“In Jackson County we struggle, we struggle in the area,” he said. “But while there are some differences about each county, we share a lot of common characteristics.”

For his hometown and workplace in Jackson County, Truett said he would like to focus on strengthening education and economic development for the youth.

“We need to make sure when kids graduate, not only are they ready for college, but they are also ready to be employed in the workforce,” he said. “I truly believe for a kid to be successful, they don’t have to go to college.”

He would like to see more of a value put on trade and vocational skills in the school system which in turn could strengthen the workforce, increasing economic development.

“In the day we live in today, those trade skills are what we are lacking — people to build homes and people who can work on a septic tank or sidewalk,” Truett shared.”Every kid is not going to go to college but every kid should be available to work somewhere. If the kid has education, then economic recovery can take place, because there are such strong correlations between those two things.”

For Madison County, Truett acknowledged the biggest problem was the county’s jail, which is overcrowded and costing the local government a lot of money.

“I have been talking with law enforcement and judges and one of the things I have suggested is Fast Track, which allows people who have been arrested the opportunity to plead early, that way they are not a burden on the county jail system,” he explained. “What happens is county jails are only getting funding once an inmate is sentenced. These people are staying incarcerated and jails are not getting funding because they have not been convicted. Then when they are convicted they get released for time served in the county jail.”

Finally, for Laurel County, Truett believes their biggest concerns are roadways and updated infrastructure.

“They are growing so fast their roads are bursting at the seams. The biggest concern for them is getting more turning lanes, stop lights, and things like that,” he said.

All of these issues — while different — he thinks can all be solved with more education and community partnerships with churches, nonprofits and other organizations.

“When something bad happens, whether it be an ice storm or COVID or cancer, we don’t rely on the government, we rely on friends, family and churches to help get through, and that is why I think they are so important. Our people in Jackson, Laurel and Madison counties are our bright spot and I want to focus on that. With those community partnerships, good things are possible.”

In addition to being employed in education for 22 years, Truett owns a pumpkin patch in McKee he started with his wife and three sons as an affordable activity for local residents. He is a pastor at his church and has been a sports coach for almost 25 years.

For any questions or more information, visit the Timmy Truett for State Representative Facebook page at facebook.com/Timmy-Truett-for-State-Representative-106037965161920.