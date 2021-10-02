CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR 89th DISTRICT: MAE SURAMEK

By Taylor Six
 8 days ago
ERICACHAMBERS

Mae Suramek, a longtime resident of the city of Berea, said she believes Kentucky’s greatest resources are the Kentuckians who work hard everyday to make it a better place.

Just three weeks ago, Suramek was nominated by the Democratic Party of Madison County for a seat in the House of Representatives for the 89th District which represents Jackson County, and parts of Madison and Laurel Counties.

If elected following the Special Election on Nov. 2, she hopes to be a representative who will uplift the voices of hard-working Kentuckians.

Until opening two successful Berea businesses, Suramek stated she had spent her whole professional life in non-profit and social justice work. Suramek served in positions with the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government Human Rights Commission and as well as the director of alumni for Berea College, and as executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.

“After all of that, I found there was a pattern,” Suramek began. “While I was interested in helping victims of sexual assault and, of course, human rights, most of the time it was always raising money, writing grants, doing fund requests, and throwing fancy events that the people I was serving could not even afford to get in to. I thought to myself, there had to be a better way to fund the critical work needed in our community.”

This allowed her to open a social enterprise business with a mission to prioritize the people, the community and the environment through profits. Since the opening of the business, she has helped raise $120,000 for local non-profits.

It is this same mission of prioritizing the people, community, and environment she hopes to do for Jackson, Laurel and Madison County.

Three weeks ago, when former Rep. Robert Goforth resigned, Suramek found herself thinking this region and District 89 deserves a representative that “uplifts the voices” and works for their district and connect them to resources to fight for policies which provide for the life they deserve.

“I didn’t feel that was happening with our previous representative and I decided that I would run for the seat,” she said.

Since her nomination was confirmed by the Democratic Parties of the three counties, Suramek and her team of nine volunteers have pulled together to launch a website and campaign.

“It is not for the faint of heart,” she said of campaigning.

With a small time frame between now and election day, Suramek said she is ready to be in the Capitol Rotunda where she plans to sit down face-to-face with other members of the legislature to discuss and talk out differences as human beings.

“There are not enough safe childcare centers, we need better road infrastructure, our food banks are struggling, homelessness, addiction — all of these are different issues that are going on that I am tuned into and issues I want to address in Frankfort so our communities aren’t struggling,” she said. “I think if you sit down face-to-face as humans experiencing these things; I really think if we start there, we can make a dent. And I try to live my life that way and I want to take that approach to Frankfort.”

Suramek said she does not have a personal agenda or a plan on “how to save the district,” because she doesn’t believe the region needs saving.

“There are a lot of brilliant and amazing people that are doing the hard work everyday in Jackson, Laurel and Madison Counties and I want to make their priorities mine,” she said. “I plan to uplift, support and connect the resources to the existing work already going on.”

Chair of the Madison Democratic Party Martina Jackson stated on behalf of the local party chapter, the group is incredibly proud to have Suramek as the candidate for the 89th district.

“She has a strong commitment to the community, and brings a lot of skills and experience to the table. We believe that this is a candidate that the community can get behind. Our party is committed to getting folks like Mae elected because she has been a leader, and sound voice in the community. She is well respected. Mae is a small business owner, social entrepreneur, mom, former non-profit director, and a believer in the people and the power of Kentucky. She is ready to work for the people of the 89th district. She has what it takes to represent all Kentuckians in Frankfort,” Jackson said.

For more information about Suramek visit her website at maeforkentucky.com.

