A "Rancher Round Table" will be held today (Monday) down in Valier. This afternoon's "Round Table" will be at Folklore Coffee from 1 until 5. Topics will include feeding options, replacement heifer selection & FSA programs that can help with drought. Don't worry about a thing, the program is FREE to attend, but you can pre-register NOW by emailing: adriane.good@ montana.edu, or by calling 271 4054.

VALIER, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO