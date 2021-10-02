CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Astro home robot: How to preorder Amazon's $1,000 bot, the latest Ring devices and more

By Dashia Starr
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's launch event this week revealed a mix of the everyday and bold. On the one hand are updates to the Echo Show 15 and Halo View fitness band with a screen, plus a new $60 Smart Thermostat that goes straight for the Google Nest jugular. On the other, there's the aspirational (and potentially problematic) Ring Always Home flying drone camera and the showstopper that surprised us all: Amazon's $1,000 Alexa-powered Astro robot.

