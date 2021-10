This column is about crappie – the fish. The proper pronunciation of that species rhymes with “poppy;” not “pappy.”. But I can’t write about crappie without thinking of my friend and frequent fishing partner, Duke Kinley. He has broken and rebroken both black and white crappie records so often that he has quit entering his catches as records. He even broke MY Lake Austin white crappie record. One he caught on Walter E. Long Reservoir (AKA Decker Lake) was so big he had to cut its tail off to fit it in his skillet. He’s caught so many 15-inch crappie that I’ve lost count.

FISHING ・ 2 DAYS AGO